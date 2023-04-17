Nia Jax Reveals Charlotte Flair Is Helping Her Lose Weight

Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) has revealed that she has lost an impressive 48 pounds in the last six months, and has credited former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for helping her achieve it.

"Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: 'I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight,'" Fanene tweeted. "@MsCharlotteWWE to me: 'Please let me help you! You got this woman' Officially started in October...6 months later, down 48lbs. Sends me killer workouts and motivates me."

This news will also further dispute the previous rumor that the two women did not like each other in real life, which is something that they have both publicly squashed in the past with the two of them being friends following Fanene's release from the company back in November 2021.

It is currently unknown whether this recent weight loss has anything to do with Fanene getting back involved in professional wrestling in a full-time capacity, but she has admitted that she'd be open to considering joining AEW. She appeared as a surprise entrant in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Despite that, and the fact WWE even released brand new merchandise for her, she never ended up returning on a full-time basis to WWE as some people had speculated at that time.

Since she was released from WWE, Fanene's Royal Rumble appearance is the only wrestling match that the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion has competed in, and she has previously admitted that it is "highly unlikely" she would consider wrestling again.