John Morrison Reveals Boxing Promoters Proposed Matt Cardona To Be His First Opponent

John Morrison was victorious in his debut boxing match this past weekend against Harley Morenstein at the Creator Clash 2 event in Tampa, Florida. But the Canadian internet personality wasn't the only person that the organizers suggested for Morrison to compete against.

Morrison revealed to "TMZ Sports" that former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona was another name they wanted.

Cardona has become one of the biggest names on the independent scene, and the "Death Match King" competing in the boxing world could have been yet another accolade to add to his growing list of accomplishments. However, despite Morrison's attempts to make it happen, it wasn't something that Cardona was interested in being a part of.

"They asked me would I be willing to fight Harley or Matt Cardona, and I asked him if he wanted to fight," Morrison said. "He goes like, 'Bro, I'm not going to fight anyone, and I'm definitely not going fight you. No, bro, are you crazy? No, I'm not going to fight.' But literally, he was like my first phone call they wanted me to fight broski."

Despite Cardona not being involved, there was plenty of wrestling influence on the show as Morrison had a large entourage which included Taya Valkyrie, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and others walk him to the ring.

The former WWE star also appeared to be open to another boxing match, so a potential fight between him and Cardona could still happen. However, he currently has his eyes set on the YouTuber KSI, as he called him out after his victory.

