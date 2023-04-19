Chris Jericho Says Stories Are Still The Draw, Despite Athleticism Of Modern Wrestlers

Chris Jericho has witnessed the evolution of the wrestling industry from an in-ring perspective first-hand throughout his career, and he told "98 Rock Baltimore" that "the level of athleticism has just gone through the roof nowadays."

He praised the recent "AEW Dynamite" match between Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo as an example of that but insisted that "wrestling is and always will be storytelling" primarily, even though the enhanced athletic abilities of many wrestlers is something he is impressed by.

"It's about characters and the story you tell to get people interested," Jericho said. "The moves and the amazing acrobatics blow your mind, but it's the stories that sell tickets."

Jericho admitted that what he saw from Vikingo "goes against any type of aerodynamics" and went on to name Sammy Guevara, Nick Jackson, and Rey Fenix as other "next-level" talents from the AEW roster from an in-ring perspective. It is something that AEW's roster pushes heavily throughout its product, and while Jericho might not be compared to those stars from an in-ring perspective, high-flying work was part of his career earlier on.

"I remember high-flying, I do the Lionsault, the second rope moonsault, and that back in the day was the most amazing crazy move, and now it's not a big deal," he said. "This guy Komander is literally walking across the top rope like he's a tightrope walker and not falling."

