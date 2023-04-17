Steve Maclin Looks Forward To Facing Nick Aldis, Wants To Beat Josh Alexander

Steve Maclin defeated KUSHIDA to capture the vacant Impact World Championship last night at Rebellion. Notably, Maclin was set to challenge Josh Alexander for the gold at that pay-per-view, but the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history was forced to relinquish the belt after suffering a torn triceps. Although it's currently unknown when the "Walking Weapon" will return to action, the new champion already has his sights set on facing him when he's ready to step back into the ring.

"The pressure for me at the most is holding onto this until Josh Alexander comes back healthy," Maclin said on "Busted Open Radio." "Because that's the one man I want to face because I wanted to beat the longest-reigning Impact World Champion here in Toronto for the world title that I now have. So when Josh is healthy, that's the man I'm looking to."

After capturing the vacant title, Maclin attacked Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore with the gold, which resulted in returning Impact star Nick Aldis confronting the new champion. With Aldis seemingly signaling that he wants a future shot at the Impact World Championship, Maclin has laid out what the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion needs to do to secure that opportunity.

"It's good to have another former world champion to have to beat down the line," Maclin said. "So whenever he gets his opportunity and he is the number one contender, and hopefully he earns that and doesn't think he can waltz in, he's got to go in there and work just like everybody here does, just like I did."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.