Vince McMahon Thought Nia Jax Could Handle Being Champion Early On In WWE Career

The crowning moment of Nia Jax's seven-year WWE run came at WrestleMania 34 where she defeated Alexa Bliss for the "Raw Women's Championship." The match was the culmination of a yearlong friends-turned-rivals storyline, and the babyface, Jax, was expected to come out on top. However, Jax's friends and family at ringside were nervous spectators, as revealed by Jax in a recent interview.

"That was such a cool moment," Jax told the "Ring The Belle" podcast. "My brothers and aunt were in the front row, and they thought I was losing — because up until that moment, I wasn't winning too many matches. I was more excited to see their reaction [after my win] since they thought I was losing. It was the coolest moment ever, especially since the match was with my best friend, Lexi [Bliss]."

Jax referred to her win as "empowering" and explained the importance of herself and Bliss committing to the storyline since their real-life friendship was documented on social media and shows such as "Total Divas."

"Are they really going to buy that we're hating each other? She had a hard time with some of the stuff — like laughing at me and making fun of my size. I was like, 'I'm fine. Say whatever you want to, I'm okay with it. Because I know you genuinely love me.' It was hard for her. But when we actually committed to it, people loved it. It was a true overcoming the bully [story]."