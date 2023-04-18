WWE NXT Preview (4/18): The Grayson Waller Effect With NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, More

Last week's episode of "WWE NXT" saw Grayson Waller defeat JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and Duke Hudson to become the next contender for the "NXT" Championship. As a result, the Australian wrestler will challenge Carmelo Hayes for that belt at "NXT" Spring Breakin' next week. But before we get to that title clash, Hayes will appear on "The Grayson Waller Effect" and come face-to-face with the man he will make his first defense of the "NXT" Championship against.

Two championship bouts are penciled in for this evening's broadcast, including Wes Lee putting the "NXT" North American Championship on the line against Charlie Dempsey. Lee has been a fighting champion since capturing the gold last October and offered Dempsey the opportunity to face him for the belt during a backstage segment seven nights ago. The "NXT" Tag Team Championship will also be defended later tonight, as reigning champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey battle Rip Fower and Jagger Reid of Schism and former titleholders Brutus and Julius Creed in a triple threat match.

Elsewhere, former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one with Zoey Stark. Perez and Stark got into a heated confrontation last week, which ultimately set up a clash between the pair for tonight's show. Also, Noam Dar is set to perform in singles action for the first time since defeating Coffey to capture the "NXT UK" Heritage Cup for a second time on "NXT UK" in July 2022. With the "NXT UK" brand now defunct, Dar has found his way back into the spotlight across the pond after interrupting a match between Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer two weeks ago. And that's not all for in-ring action, as Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade will collide in a match that was announced on social media yesterday.