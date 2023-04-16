Carmelo Hayes Will Join The Grayson Waller Effect On 4/18 NXT

Before they battle over the "WWE NXT" Championship, Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller will meet face-to-face on one of the company's premier talk shows –- "The Grayson Waller Effect." Earlier this afternoon, WWE broke the news that the two will share the ring when Hayes, the reigning champion, joins Waller as a special guest on the show for the April 18 edition of "NXT."

"BREAKING: Ahead of their Championship Match at #NXTSpringBreakin', NXT Champion @Carmelo_WWE will join @GraysonWWE as a special guest on 'The Grayson Waller Effect' THIS TUESDAY!" WWE tweeted.

The following Tuesday, Waller will challenge Hayes for the "NXT" Championship at "NXT" Spring Breakin'. After Hayes won the title at "NXT" Stand & Deliver earlier this month, WWE booked a fatal four-way between Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Waller, and Duke Hudson, with the winner earning the right to be the number one contender. As Lee seemed to be closing in on the victory with a cover on Hudson, Waller nailed him with a Stunner and secured his own pinfall over Hudson for the win.

As Waller approaches his title shot against Hayes, it will mark his third "NXT" Championship match this year, with his previous attempts coming against the now former champion, Bron Breakker. Since losing the title at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, Breakker has undergone a massive character change. Though he initially appeared respectful of Hayes' victory, Breakker's true colors soon came to the surface as he attacked the new champion, and his ally Trick Williams, to close out the April 4 edition of "NXT."