Dirty Dango Comments On WWE Name, Says Vince McMahon Had No Idea What Fandango App Was

Impact Wrestling star Dirty Dango is best known for his time in WWE, where he performed under the name Fandango. While his real name is Curtis Hussey, he's spent much of his career working as Fandango, from 2012 until 2021. During a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Hussey was asked about his WWE moniker, with a specific point being made about the wrestler sharing his name with a popular app that sells movie tickets.

"Let me ask you a question. Do you think Vincent Kennedy McMahon knows what the Fandango app is?" Hussey said. "There's no way in hell. ... Everyone in the locker room [was] like, 'Dude, are you ... going to throw out movie tickets when you go out?'" Hussey then stated that he believes McMahon would've wanted to continue using the name even if he was made aware of the popular app.

Hussey also revealed that at one point he was in talks to become a spokesperson for Fandango. While the company ended up going with a more mainstream figure in Kevin Hart, Hussey was given a code by Fandango that gave him free admission to movie theaters for an entire year. The Impact star is confident that he was on good terms with the company, and they clearly weren't too upset about sharing a name with a wrestler.

Since being released by WWE back in 2021, Hussey has wrestled for NWA, GCW, and Beyond Wrestling, as well as in Impact. For a time, Hussey formed a tag team with fellow WWE alum JTG in NWA, calling themselves The Dirty Sexy Boys. More recently, Hussey has teamed up with Joe Hendry several times in Impact, including at the recent Rebellion pay-per-view.