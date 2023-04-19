Arn Anderson Recommends A Pair Of Classic Matches For Today's Young Talent To Learn From

In addition to the Steamboat-Rude match, Anderson discussed Brian Pillman vs. Jushin Thunder Liger for the WCW World Light Heavyweight Championship from the same event. When asked what young performers today could learn from this match, Anderson relayed one simple concept.

"Sell it," Anderson stated. "If you're going to do something that looks like you risked your life to do it, and then you execute it, make it pay off. Don't let it be the same thing as a clothesline, or a slam, or a punch." The former WCW World Television Champion emphasized that some high-risk moves can put your career or even your life at risk, so if a performer is going to do something that extreme, it should have a major effect on the course of the match. Both Pillman and Liger would go on to change the face of wrestling, and Anderson believes this match shows why they were so successful.

Though Anderson is still under contract to AEW, it's been some time since he appeared onscreen. The veteran revealed in 2022 that he intends to retire from wrestling this year, making now an excellent time for young wrestlers to learn as much as possible from Anderson before he steps away.