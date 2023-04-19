Arn Anderson Recommends A Pair Of Classic Matches For Today's Young Talent To Learn From
Arn Anderson began his wrestling career all the way back in 1982 and, though he hasn't competed in a match for some time, he has stayed very involved in the wrestling industry over the years as a producer for WWE, an onscreen manager in AEW, and as a podcaster. On a recent edition of the "Arn" podcast, Anderson shared two matches from the early 1990s that he would recommend to any young wrestler who wants to learn a thing or two. While discussing the 1992 feud between Ricky Steamboat and Rick Rude, Anderson recommended watching the WCW SuperBrawl II match between the two men for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship.
"They didn't get in a hurry," Anderson said. "Nothing got [thrown] away. Steamboat's selling is legendary, and Rick Rude — he had a style, and he never varied from that style. He had the same five or six things that he would do. He looked the part. ... It was just a good vs. evil, wonderful match-up." The rivalry between Steamboat and Rude would live on in the memories of fans for many years, even after Rude's death in 1999, and Steamboat would eventually induct Rude into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.
A Memorable Light Heavyweight Title Bout
In addition to the Steamboat-Rude match, Anderson discussed Brian Pillman vs. Jushin Thunder Liger for the WCW World Light Heavyweight Championship from the same event. When asked what young performers today could learn from this match, Anderson relayed one simple concept.
"Sell it," Anderson stated. "If you're going to do something that looks like you risked your life to do it, and then you execute it, make it pay off. Don't let it be the same thing as a clothesline, or a slam, or a punch." The former WCW World Television Champion emphasized that some high-risk moves can put your career or even your life at risk, so if a performer is going to do something that extreme, it should have a major effect on the course of the match. Both Pillman and Liger would go on to change the face of wrestling, and Anderson believes this match shows why they were so successful.
Though Anderson is still under contract to AEW, it's been some time since he appeared onscreen. The veteran revealed in 2022 that he intends to retire from wrestling this year, making now an excellent time for young wrestlers to learn as much as possible from Anderson before he steps away.