Seth Rollins' Wrestling Academy Releases New Shirt For His Indie Persona, Tyler Black

Seth Rollins has held a prominent spot on the WWE roster for quite a few years now, but many fans will recall that the former WWE Champion went by another name during his days on the independents — Tyler Black. His former persona is the partial namesake for Rollins' wrestling school, Black and Brave, and yesterday the school revealed a new shirt (via Twitter) that takes a popular Rollins catchphrase and transplants the Tyler Black name onto it.

The Tyler Black character hasn't made an appearance since Rollins first signed with WWE in 2010, but his memorable matches in promotions like Ring of Honor have kept the name on the minds of fans to this day. On top of that, Rollins clearly has some love for his former persona, giving the go-ahead for this shirt to be sold and keeping the name's memory alive with his school. In the past, Rollins has been adamant that he still cares about independent wrestling, dedicating his time at his school to training young performers.

Despite the resurrection of his previous name, Rollins likely isn't on his way out of WWE — at least not any time in the immediate future. Back in September 2021, while speaking to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on "Broken Skull Sessions," Rollins revealed that he had "a couple of years left" on his WWE contract, keeping him on the company's roster until later this year or possibly sometime next year. As one of the company's biggest stars, it seems likely that Rollins will stick around and sign a new contract when the time comes. That means that fans hoping to see Tyler Black in action once again will almost certainly have to delve into the archives of 2000s independent wrestling despite the presence of new merchandise.