Konnan Comments On Jay White Signing With AEW, Says He Doesn't Come Off As A Star

After leaving NJPW behind, Jay White debuted in AEW a few weeks ago, teaming up with Juice Robinson and putting together Bullet Club Gold upon his arrival. And while Ricky Starks has become the first target of the Switchblade All Elite Era, lucha libre legend Konnan is not impressed, claiming White "doesn't look like a star" with how he's been presented thus far.

"I've seen him do some good promos," Konnan admitted on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast. "He doesn't come off like a star and the problem is that Tony [Khan] has painted himself into a corner. You know when you watch these shows like 'Cribs' and sh*t like that and the guy has got like 50 cars and you're like, 'Okay, when do you find time to drive them? Do you drive one every day, what's the deal here?'"

In Konnan's eyes, Tony Khan has assembled this vast collection of talent to make up AEW but is in an impossible position of being able to use and find enough television time to showcase all of it. In addition, things grow further complicated in managing all of the egos of people who believe they should be at the top of the company. With a roster as deep as AEW's, Konnan believes you have to bring more to the table than just being good in the ring in order to stand out.

"He's just another great wrestler in a promotion full of great wrestlers. What's your gimmick?" Konnan questioned. "What's your gimmick? That you're a part of the Bullet Club? And?"

