AEW CEO Tony Khan Comments On Tragic Death Of Former Jacksonville Jaguar Chris Smith

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith died this week at the age of 31, it was announced earlier today. During his eight seasons in the NFL, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans. However, the team he was drafted by in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft was the Jacksonville Jaguars, and given his connection to the organization, AEW owner Tony Khan — who is heavily involved in the operations of the franchise owned by his father Shahid, shared his thoughts on one of the club's former players, paying tribute to him in this moment of tragedy.

"Rest In Peace, Chris Smith," Khan tweeted. "Chris came to the Jaguars in 2014 and spent 3 years here. He was a great teammate and friend. He suffered a tragic loss in 2019 when Petara, his girlfriend + mother of his child passed away in a vehicular accident. I hope they're reunited in Heaven."

Smith's girlfriend was struck and killed by another motorist after she had gotten out of the passenger side of Smith's car during a different traffic accident in which a tire malfunction caused them to collide with the road median.

The Seattle Sea Dragons of the relaunched XFL had Smith on their roster for the 2023 season. His NFL career ended with him having registered 11 sacks. He played his college ball at the University of Arkansas.

Wrestling Inc. would like to offer our condolences to Smith's family and friends during this difficult time.