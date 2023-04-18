David Finlay Wants Bullet Club To 'Disrupt And Destroy' In NJPW, Not Just Sell T-Shirts

Wherever you are in the world, if you attend a wrestling show, there is a very good chance that you'll see a Bullet Club shirt in the crowd. Just like the NWO logo or Austin 3:16, the New Japan Pro-Wrestling faction created an iconic piece of merchandise that has expanded beyond pro wrestling fandom to become a part of the larger pop culture zeitgeist. However, with David Finlay now leading the infamous group, he wants them to be known for more than just a memorable design on a fashionable garment.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the son of the legendary Fit Finlay delivered a new mission statement for Bullet Club. He makes it clear that the latest incarnation of the rebellious collective will return to its roots.

"We lost sight of what Bullet Club is designed to do," said the fourth-generation wrestler. "We became obsessed with selling T-shirts. That isn't our intent. Bullet Club is here to disrupt and destroy. This is my Bullet Club. It's going to be the most violent, ruthless version, and it's going to be defined by blood and championship gold."

Previously, Bullet Club was defined by the leadership of top industry stars like Finn Balor, Kenny Omega, and Jay White. Now, following the events of February's Battle In The Valley, the "Celtic Prince" looks to blaze his own trail, beginning with establishing who is and who isn't a part of his group. Specifically calling out ex-leader White and Juice Robinson, who are going by Bullet Club Gold, Finlay explicitly said that "they are not part of the real Bullet Club." Unfortunately for The OC in WWE, ABC in Impact, or even The Elite in AEW, it may not be "Bullet Club 4 Lyfe" anymore.