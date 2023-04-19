Ric Flair Names His Favorite Current Pro Wrestlers In WWE (Besides Charlotte)

It's no secret that Ric Flair holds high regard for his daughter, Charlotte Flair, but some wrestling fans have been curious to know which talent he enjoys right now, other than his daughter. In a recent appearance on "Good Karma Wrestling," "The Nature Boy" revealed he's especially fond of two prominent stables in WWE — The Judgement Day and The Bloodline.

"I like that faction with Dominik [Mysterio]," he said. "I love the Usos. I like The Bloodline, I don't know what they're going to do with that, if they keep going but as long as it's working, stay with it."

On Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," Judgement Day and The Bloodline ironically joined forces to form a short-term alliance to eradicate each other's problems. While The Bloodline held up their end of the deal (as Solo Sikoa defeated Rey Mysterio), Judgement Day fell a little short, eating a loss to Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle in the main event.

Also appearing on "Raw," was another of Flair's favorites, Brock Lesnar. "He's a hell of an athlete," Flair began. "Brock Lesnar is a world-class athlete and a badass." Flair continued to hail Lesnar as "today's version of our Harley Race." Race, of course, was a long-time rival of Flair's, as the two frequently fought over the NWA World Heavyweight Championship throughout the 1980s. Flair claimed that there was no man tougher than Race, citing the high probability of losing various body parts if one was bold enough to step up to Race. "You grabbed a hold of Harley Race, you were going to lose an eye, an ear missing, nose bitten off. You weren't getting out of there easy," Flair said.