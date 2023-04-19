Noam Dar Wrestles First Match Since July In 'NXT' Debut

Two weeks after returning to WWE with the "NXT UK" Heritage Cup, Noam Dar returned to action for his first match since last summer. Dar's last in-ring appearance came from London, England where he battled Mark Coffey on "NXT UK" to win back the "NXT UK" Heritage Cup on July 7 (later broadcasted on August 25).

On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," "The Scottish Supernova" competed in his first-ever televised contest for "NXT."

Dar wrestled Myles Borne, who made his professional wrestling debut last summer after signing with WWE earlier in 2022. Borne and Dar first squared off three days ago at an "NXT" live event in Gainesville, Florida, and the two met again for a match on "NXT" television. Borne put up a valiant effort against the 15-year veteran, but in the end, it was Dar who emerged victorious, delivering the Nova Roller to secure the pinfall.

Before Dar made his mark in "NXT UK," he was a standout in WWE's Cruiserweight division, becoming a regular of the now-defunct "205 Live" show. At the same time, he performed on over a dozen "NXT" live events throughout Florida against the likes of Jack Gallagher, Gran Metalik, and Rich Swann.

As WWE continues building towards the launch of "NXT Europe, several former "NXT UK" stars, apart from Noam Dar, have made their way to America to showcase themselves on WWE's "NXT" brand in the United States. Other notable WWE names to make the transition include Ilja Dragunov, Isla Dawn, and Lyra Valkyria.