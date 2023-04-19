AEW Dynamite Preview (4/19): Chris Jericho & Adam Cole Face-To-Face, Jay White Vs. Komander, More

Jay White will step into the ring for his first match since officially signing with All Elite Wrestling tonight on "AEW Dynamite" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is set to take on Komander in singles action. White's most recent bout came in February at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley event, where he was defeated by Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW match. It was confirmed that White had put pen to paper on a deal with Tony Khan's promotion earlier this month.

Chris Jericho and Adam Cole are set to come face-to-face this evening. The tension between the two wrestlers has been ongoing since Cole made his comeback from injury in March and defeated Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia in a one-on-one bout. Furthermore, reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will appear with live microphones later. The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are also set to speak as they address their feud with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Powerhouse Hobbs is scheduled to defend the AEW TNT Championship against Wardlow tonight. "Mr. Mayhem" is looking to reclaim the title he lost to Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match last month on "Dynamite." Elsewhere, current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will team up with hometown hero Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Also, "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are set to take on "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society in a trios match.