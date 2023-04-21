Booker T Thinks AEW's Jon Moxley Might Be Trying To Become The Modern Terry Funk

While the use of blood in professional wrestling isn't for everybody, it's important to understand that, for most wrestlers, there is a thought process behind it. AEW star Jon Moxley has received plenty of criticism in recent months for bleeding too much during his matches, but WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that it's working for Moxley just fine. Appearing on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker elaborated on his thoughts regarding Moxley's use of blood.

"Maybe Jon Moxley is trying to create something," Booker said. "Maybe he's trying to be that Terry Funk of this era. Maybe he wants to go down and leave that as his legacy. ... Maybe that's not for you, but maybe a lot of people like it. Maybe that's his niche." Booker went on to say that things might be different if everybody on the roster did the same thing, but right now, Moxley is making it his own. The "WWE NXT" commentator then gave his own theory on Moxley's mentality going into a match.

"He might be thinking, 'Well, I'm getting hit in the head every night. Why wouldn't I bleed?'" Booker continued. The former WWE star said that seeing performers getting hit repeatedly in the head only for them to come out the other side unscathed takes him out of the match, and Moxley's use of blood may be taking a cue from MMA.

To wrap up his point, Booker shared that, when he wrestled, he would purposefully avoid hitting opponents in the face or head more than a few times unless the plan was for them to bleed. By doing so, he would help keep things believable, as the logic of the match stayed consistent for the viewer.