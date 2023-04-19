Justin Roberts Set To Miss AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19

COVID is still spreading and impacting the world. And AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is the latest professional wrestling personality to come down with the illness, keeping him out from Wednesday night's taping of "Dynamite."

The AEW emcee made the announcement on social media late Tuesday night, sharing a photo of four positive at-home COVID tests.

"The look when you're absolutely..positive [sic] you can't fly to work for a few more days," Roberts wrote in the post's caption. "Social distancing from 'Dynamite' tomorrow like it's 2020, look forward to watching on TBS 8/7PM and getting back next week!"

Some AEW stars responded with well wishes for Roberts in the comments.

"Noooooooooo! Feel better soon!" wrote AEW referee Aubrey Edwards.

"Get well soon Justin!" wrote AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

"Nooooo!!!! Get well soon and see you next week!" wrote Taya Valkyrie, an independent star who has started working with AEW recently.

In the last week, there have been 101,437 new cases of COVID and 1,327 new COVID-related deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

After a year and a half of social distancing requirements keeping AEW and WWE fans away from arenas in most parts of the country, professional wrestling has appeared to return to normalcy since the summer of 2021. However, Roberts' positive test result highlights the fact COVID is still hanging around and can infect people.

Roberts has enjoyed a second wind in his career working with AEW, joining the upstart promotion after he was released from WWE in 2014 after about 12 years there. In recent months, Roberts has said he's even taking on more responsibilities at AEW, helping produce from ringside.