Dax Harwood And Matt Koon End Podcast, Say They Weren't Pressured By AEW Or Tony Khan

The "FTR with Dax" podcast will be discontinued moving forward. The news was revealed on this week's final show, with co-host Matt Koon pointing out that All Elite Wrestling and the promotion's CEO Tony Khan had not pressured him or the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion to stop doing the podcast. Harwood and Koon agreed that they were causing more harm to professional wrestling and AEW than good.

Just before Koon revealed that the podcast would be no more, Harwood said, "Ultimately, we all wanted to do good for wrestling, right? You [Koon] and I. And I don't think that this podcast, as much as we tried, dude, as hard as we tried, I don't think the podcast was reflecting that for whatever reason." The 38-year-old admitted that he finds it difficult to handle some of the things being said about him and doesn't want his daughter to read those comments in years to come. Harwood explained that he spoke his truth and stood up for what he believed in on the show.

"FTR with Dax" debuted in December 2022 and replaced the "Gentleman Villain" podcast after William Regal departed AEW and returned to WWE. Harwood's show gained plenty of attention during its short stint on the airwaves, as the FTR member and Koon would regularly discuss controversial topics. Harwood reportedly upset members of the AEW locker room following the podcast's first episode after he called for CM Punk and The Elite to make amends for the benefit of the company following their alleged bust-up after the All Out 2022 post-show press conference.