Trish Stratus Reflects On Cutting Her First Heel Promo In Years On WWE Raw

Trish Stratus showed fans a darker side of herself recently, taking time on this past Monday's "WWE Raw" to cut a heel promo admonishing fans and former "Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch for not giving her proper respect for opening doors for women's wrestlers in the early 2000s.

"I had to get a point across so that's what I did," Stratus explained on "Busted Open Radio." Stratus jests that she was just being herself, before explaining that she was nervous to shed her longstanding fan favorite personality, as she hasn't played a heel since 2005. "I remember saying 'God, I haven't done a heel promo in 18 years," Stratus said, "like it's been a long time right?" Stratus credits her job on "Canada's Got Talent" for keeping her comfortable in front of crowds.

"I speak to a theater of 5,000 people and one thing that's interesting is when I do 'Can's Got Talent' the producers always come to me and say 'god, you're so good at getting the crowd.'" Stratus goes on to explain that she learned to work a crowd from wrestling, noting that she doesn't just hit her buzzer as a judge on the popular talent show, but gets the crowd into it before "dropping an elbow" on her golden buzzer. "Was I apprehensive?" Stratus asked about her promo. "I always am but that's what's exciting to me." The WWE Hall of Famer is never one to back down from anxiety. "I thrive on challenge, that's part of why I'm even doing this."