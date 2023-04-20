Bruce Prichard Would Have Liked WrestleMania 24 To Be Ric Flair's Last Match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair could've had the career send-off to end all career send-offs after he fought against and lost to Shawn Michael at WrestleMania 24. Instead, he went on to work and wrestle for TNA from 2010-2011, before competing in his alleged "last match" on July 31, 2022 — something longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard wishes he hadn't done. This week on "Something to Wrestle," he expanded on why.

"I was disappointed for Ric more than anything because I thought that Ric had such a great send-off there," Prichard explained. "I would've liked for that to have been Ric's last match, but to each his own and obviously Ric felt otherwise." With his career on the line, Flair battled valiantly at WrestleMania 24, but ultimately came up short against "HBK." And in one of the most memorable moments in WrestleMania history, the closing stages of the match saw Michaels say "I'm sorry, I love you" before hitting Flair with Sweet Chin Music to close it out.

It was a genuine storybook ending in front of 70,000-plus, but by November 2009, Flair would lace his boots up once again to wrestle Hulk Hogan on four occasions within a week. A few months later, he'd debut in TNA, wrestling 11 matches total. Even still, Prichard followed up his disappointment with nothing but praise for "The Nature Boy." "I wish, you know s*** through all the health things that Ric has been in, I wish I was in the shape Ric's in," he added. "He's absolutely in phenomenal shape still to this day so, who knows? But I would've liked that to have been his last match, yes."

