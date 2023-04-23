Royal Hawaiian Recalls Training For The Original GLOW Under Mando Guerrero

April Hom, one of the original cast members of the '80s television series "GLOW," recently recalled the cast's time training with Mando Guerrero and the stern warning he gave them to work safely.

During a recent interview with the "Wrestling Then and Now" show, Hom, who played "The Royal Hawaiian" character on the series, opened up about the hard training that Guerrero initially put the show's original 12 members through. The training sessions were later reimagined on the Netflix series of the same name. Guerrero's nephew, Chavo Guerrero Jr., also worked as a real-life trainer for the actors on the Netflix series.

"One of the things that Mando stressed was the safety and being able to train and teach us what to do so no one got hurt," Hom said. She recalled one instance where Mando got frustrated when the cast members weren't paying attention. "He grabs the closest girl next to him, puts her in a headlock, puts her in a sleeper hold, knocks her out, and she passes to the floor."

The incident was supposed to serve as a wake-up call for the cast members who were new to pro wrestling. She said that Guerrero wanted the wrestlers to focus as he didn't want any of them to get hurt.

"So he said, 'Okay, you see that? That's what's going to happen if I don't get your guys' attention and you don't pay attention because if you don't, and you don't see what I just reviewed, someone's gonna get hurt if you do something wrong.' And it's true. I mean, like anything else you're learning, if you miss a step, that's where you're going to run into either problem."