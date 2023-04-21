WWE SmackDown Preview (4/21): Two Title Matches, Braun Strowman & Ricochet Vs. The Viking Raiders

Two title bouts are penciled in for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," including Xavier Woods challenging GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Last week, The New Day member defeated LA Knight in singles action before getting into a confrontation with Imperium backstage after interrupting their conversation by playing his trombone. In response, GUNTHER called Woods a goof and told him he would beat some respect into him in the ring. Woods explained that he'd never had a shot at the Intercontinental Championship and accepted the offer. Notably, this evening's championship clash will be the first time GUNTHER and Woods have ever collided in a one-on-one match.

Additionally, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend the belts against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, who was standing in for Lita after she was mysteriously attacked backstage, to capture the gold on the April 10 episode of "WWE Raw." Earlier this week on the red brand show, Deville and Green overcame Candice LeRae and Michin. After that match, Green threw water in the face of Morgan, who was watching on from ringside with her tag team partner.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet will be looking for payback when they take on Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders tonight. Seven nights ago, "The Raid" attacked "The Monster of All Monsters" and "The One and Only" while they were walking through the backstage area. After taking out Strowman, Erik and Ivar concluded their assault by putting Ricochet through a table.