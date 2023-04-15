Title Defenses For GUNTHER, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Set For Next Friday's WWE SmackDown

Two championship defenses have been announced for the April 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The episode will see reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defend against former King of the Ring and New Day member Xavier Woods. Additionally, the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend against the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Woods' match against GUNTHER will mark his first time challenging for the Intercontinental Championship in a one-on-one match. The two men previously met in the ring in six-man tag matches on "SmackDown" late last year. Further than the Intercontinental Title, the match is only the second one-on-one match for a singles championship for Woods in WWE. His first came when he answered one of John Cena's U.S. Championship open challenges all the way back in 2015 on "Raw."

Green and Deville were in the women's tag team showcase match at WrestleMania 39 alongside Morgan and Rodriguez, although both teams ended up losing to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Morgan and Rodriguez became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions this past Monday on "Raw" by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus who was filling in for Lita, who was injured in the storyline. After the match, Stratus shockingly turned heel and attacked Lynch.

The tag title match will be Green's first televised challenge for any championship in WWE. Green has experience with tag team wrestling, as she recently held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Deonna Purrazzo. The pair held the titles for three months near the end of last year.