WWE Releases Uncle Howdy Theme Song Despite Character's Absence From Television

Uncle Howdy has been absent from WWE programming for several weeks, but the promotion hasn't forgotten about the mysterious character, as they have released his theme song via their profile on Spotify. The entrance music, which was produced by def rebel, officially dropped on the popular audio streaming platform this morning. "WWE: Feared (Uncle Howdy)" is two minutes and 44 seconds long and comes with drawn artwork of Howdy as the cover image. The audio itself is the same music that has been heard various times when Howdy has made his way out to the stage on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

The Howdy character was introduced on "SmackDown" following Bray Wyatt's return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Extreme Rules premium live event days earlier. The eerie persona would interrupt Wyatt for several weeks before attacking the former WWE Champion at end of last year. Howdy also turned his attention to Alexa Bliss, who was a former associate of Wyatt when he was portraying The Fiend. After Wyatt defeated LA Knight at the Royal Rumble earlier this year in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, Howdy jumped from an elevated platform and caused a pyrotechnics explosion after landing on Knight.

The former Wyatt Family leader entered a feud with Bobby Lashley leading into WrestleMania 39, but that storyline was abruptly pulled from television without any explanation. Wyatt and Howdy have not been seen on WWE programming since. It was recently reported that Wyatt has been dealing with a "physical issue" and that it was unknown when he would return.