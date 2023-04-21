Keith Lee Vs. Swerve Strickland Reportedly Set For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Get ready, Las Vegas. AEW might finally be looking to settle the score between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at Double Or Nothing. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the months-long rivalry between the two Black competitors appears set for a one-on-one bout at the next pay-per-view

Strickland and Lee combined to form the tag team Swerve In Our Glory last year after each made their individual debuts in AEW earlier in 2022. Their partnership even reached the peak of the AEW tag division when they won the AEW World Tag Team Championship last July. However, after being dethroned by The Acclaimed months later, the duo hit a rocky patch that only got rockier when they failed to regain their lost titles. That culminated in Strickland walking out on Lee during another title shot at Full Gear in November before unleashing a full-blown ambush on the "Limitless" one toward the end of the year with the introduction of the Mogul Affiliates.

Lee would take several weeks off after having a cinderblock stomped into his chest. While he was gone, Dustin Rhodes got involved in confrontation with Strickland's new crew, diverting attention away from the Lee feud. Lee would make his comeback in February, giving an assist to Rhodes as he nearly suffered a similar cinderblock fate. That led to Lee and Rhodes squaring off with Parker Boudreaux and Trench — with still very little interaction between Lee and Strickland to move their feud forward. However, just last week, Strickland got involved in Lee's "Dynamite" match with Chris Jericho, giving a shot in the arm to their paused program and putting the wheels in motion for them to likely go head-to-head in Vegas.