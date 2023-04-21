Latest On Matt Jackson's Injury Recovery As He Continues To Participate In AEW Feud

Matt Jackson remains very active on AEW programming despite suffering a partially torn bicep in March.

During the April 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Elite was involved in a chaotic brawl in and out of the ring with the Blackpool Combat Club. Of note, Jackson hit a series of Northern Lights suplexes on the floor while still dealing with his bicep injury.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that his participation in the segment was far more than anyone expected. Additionally, doctors are reportedly pleased with his progress after undergoing stem cell and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, which involves injections of a patient's own platelets to accelerate the healing of injuries involving muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments.

Jackson reportedly suffered the injury in the main event of the March 15 episode of "Dynamite" when The Elite and Jericho Appreciation Society challenged The House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship. On the latest "Being The Elite," Jackson noted that he was receiving shockwave therapy in California as well to assist in his recovery. His goal of avoiding surgery — which would result in spending months out of action — appears to be going according to plan.

While it remains to be seen when Jackson will officially return to competition, AEW appears to be moving forward with a major Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club match as we sit just over a month out from AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. The Young Bucks have yet to miss a Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and that shouldn't change this year.