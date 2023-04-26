Fan Support During His Injury Convinced Adam Cole To Participate In AEW All Access

Adam Cole's road to recovery is one of the primary stories featured on AEW's new reality show "All Access." But without support from the fans, there was a chance it may not have been filmed. During a recent interview with "Good Karma Wrestling," Cole opened up about his decision to participate in "All Access."

"This was actually really scary for me," Cole said. "Generally, for the most part, when it comes to my private life, I am pretty private. So I was unsure if I wanted to do this even in the first place. But then when this career-threatening injury happened, I was sitting back and thinking about all the support I had from so many of the fans who had no clue what was going on with me. I felt like it was really important that I got to document and showcase that story to the fans who have been so supportive."

Cole stated that he's glad he did it despite having a camera in his face while he was truly wondering if he would ever wrestle again. By doing the show, though, he learned that he has an "unbelievable support system" and isn't sure he would've made it through the entire process if it wasn't for Britt Baker being by his side every step of the way.

The 33-year-old suffered a concussion while competing in a four-way IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June. Cole appeared on the February 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite" to announce his return would take place on the same night as the "All Access" premiere. On March 29, Cole defeated Daniel Garcia in the "Dynamite" main event just minutes before "All Access" aired on TBS.

