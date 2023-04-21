Trish Stratus Says She Could Take WWE Titles From Both Rhea Ripley And Bianca Belair

Trish Stratus has returned to her heel roots in WWE, but could she return to her former championship glory? During a recent episode of "After The Bell," Stratus provided her thoughts on WWE's current women's champions.

"I'm loving watching the development," Stratus said, " because for me, it was about being this valet, but then having a character, developing, and getting to know her as a character, and then watching her in her role, and I've seen this with Rhea Ripley. It's been wonderful to watch. She's pretty special and I'm so happy to see where she's at. Bianca, she's someone special. She's so athletic. I feel like she's someone that is born to do what she does. It's so natural and so effortless. I love seeing her. She's a great champion. I mean, could I dethrone her? Maybe? Probably, but I enjoy watching her. I think they're both great and also both beautiful."

Both Ripley and Belair came up through "WWE NXT" at the same time and have mirrored each other's success on the main roster. They walked out of WrestleMania 37 with their first singles titles on the main roster and then did it again following WrestleMania 39, but with opposite titles.

Meanwhile, Stratus came out of retirement again at WrestleMania 39 when she teamed with Becky Lynch and Lita to defeat Damage CTRL. It's been 17 years since the WWE Hall of Famer last won a championship, although she did technically defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship recently alongside Lynch in Lita's place. As it played out, Stratus and Lynch lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to set up Stratus' awaited heel turn.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "After The Bell" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.