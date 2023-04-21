Britt Baker Comments On AEW's Growth Between The First And Second All In Events

A lot has changed for professional wrestling since the first All In event in 2018. All In notably inspired the creation of AEW the following year, and since then, the stars of Tony Khan's promotion have gone from working hard to sell out an 11,000-seat arena in the Midwest to attempting to fill the historic Wembley Stadium in England. And since AEW's announcement that the second "All In" will take place on August 27 at Wembley, the promotion's mainstay stars are speaking out concerning what that says about all their company has been able to accomplish in its relatively brief existence.

"I'm really proud to be a part of this," former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker said to "Good Karma Wrestling" recently."I was on the first 'All In' when there was no AEW yet and it kind of was the precursor to AEW, and I signed with AEW before there was no TV deal yet and we didn't know we're gonna be in these huge arenas," she added. "And now for the second 'All In' announcement to be at Wembley in the UK, that's so surreal to me. If you would have told me back in whatever year it was when the first All In was in Chicago, that I was going to be doing a second All In at Wembley, I would have told you, you were out of your mind, because it's something you don't think is a reality until it happens."

All In marks the first wrestling show at Wembley since WWE SummerSlam 1992, and also marks a major step forward for the once scrappy upstart promotion. "We're never satisfied," Baker said, noting the AEW roster's determination. "But on top of that, you do have to give yourself a pat on the back when it's deserved."