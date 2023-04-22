Raven Would 'Bet Everything I Own' That He Doesn't Get Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE is heading to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 next year, and with that has come speculation of an ECW original potentially seeing themself inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Raven's name has popped up as one that some would like to see inducted — with him recently being inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Despite his impact on the business and success in the Hardcore division of WWE, Raven is not overly confident that a future WWE Hall of Fame induction is on the way for him.

"I'm not expecting that to happen," Raven said in an interview with PWMania. "I don't think they see me that way. I don't think Vince sees me that way. And obviously, if he saw me in that light, he would have used me better when I was there, so yeah, that's not happening. I would almost bet everything I own that I'm not going to be inducted this year or any year in the future. And I think that's why the Impact thing means a lot to me. Also, the Impact thing they only do one person a year."

Raven was never presented as a viable threat to any major championship outside of the Hardcore division within WWE, as he wrestled for the company from 2000 until 2003. He most notably competed in a memorable Hardcore Championship Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 17 against Kane and The Big Show, ultimately losing his title to Kane on the night.

While Raven believes an induction for him in 2024 is unlikely, there are other former ECW stars who could possibly make their way into the Hall of Fame such as former World Champions Sabu, The Sandman, or even former CEO Paul Heyman.