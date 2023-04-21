Make-A-Wish Acknowledges 40 Year Partnership With WWE, Involvement In WrestleMania 39

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and WWE are no strangers to one another, and in fact, are now celebrating 40 years together. Per a recent press release, WrestleMania 39 marked the first time Make-A-Wish kids were directly involved with the event, joining John Cena for his entrance ahead of his match against Austin Theory. Of course, the "Peacemaker" star knows all about granting wishes, having granted over 650 Make-A-Wish requests as of June 2022 — the most in the organization's history.

Cena's entrance wasn't their only involvement during WrestleMania weekend, though, as fellow WWE superstars Bayley, Carmella, Omos, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and Cody Rhodes were all on hand for private meet-and-greets with kids and their families. "WWE understands that the wishes they help to grant can provide children with critical illnesses with the strength and resilience they need to fight whatever challenges come their way," stated Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter. "This year's WrestleMania is the latest example of the types of life-changing experiences that WWE provides to wish kids and their families on a regular basis.

WWE's efforts with Make-A-Wish will continue later this month, with World Wish Day right around the corner on April 29. The occasion celebrates the anniversary of the wish that led to the foundation's existence, and in recognizing that, WWE is inviting former wish recipients as well as their families to join them for "WWE Raw" on April 24 in Chicago, Illinois. Regardless of the time, WWE and Make-A-Wish continue to successfully work together.