AEW Rampage Preview (4/22): Jon Moxley Vs. Christopher Daniels, AAA Mega Championship Defense, And More

"AEW Rampage" was delayed this week due to the NHL Playoffs, but the promotion has some major names on the card for "Rampage's" special Saturday airing. One of the headline bouts will feature Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley taking on wily veteran Christopher Daniels. Moxley and his gang of roughnecks teamed up to surprise attack The Elite on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Bryan Danielson orchestrated the beat-down before putting the focus on Kenny Omega, and one can only imagine what kind of assault might now be in store for the "Fallen Angel" at the BCC's hands.

Elsewhere, one of wrestling's most celebrated young athletes, El Hijo Del Vikingo, will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Dralistico. Since his "dream match" with the aforementioned Omega weeks ago on "Dynamite" made Vikingo a major topic on social media, he'll look to try and keep that momentum going via his bout with Rush's younger brother. Also, a mammoth eight-man tag collision is on tap, as Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to face Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, Tony Nese, and Slim J.

In addition to the in-ring action, fans will get to hear from Matt and Jeff Hardy after the notorious brothers formed a bond with Hook and Matt's "biological son" Isiah Kassidy. Another notable name we will get to hear from is undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill. "Rampage" is not without action from the women's division either, as Kiera Hogan will go up against House Of Black's Julia Hart.