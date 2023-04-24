John Morrison Wants To Fight Jake Paul, Says He'd Leave KSI Looking Up At The Lights

John Morrison won his official boxing debut on April 15 at Creator Clash 2, and he seems unlikely to call it quits anytime soon. In fact, he's already set his sights on KSI. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he expanded on why a potential bout with KSI appeals to him so much. "Maybe he'd be a little bit nervous about fighting someone with my power and speed," he told Helwani.

Morrison doesn't see why he wouldn't be in the conversation for a future matchup with KSI, who only has one professional boxing match to his name. Meanwhile, Jake Paul currently sits at 6-1 professionally after losing to Tommy Fury in February. So, is that who's potentially standing in his way?

"I know he [KSI] wants to fight Jake Paul," he continued, praising KSI further before taking a swipe at Jake. "KSI I think is the best boxer in the Misfits organization, which is why I'd be excited about fighting him," he added. "Jake Paul is such a handj*b, man." Though he admitted he'd have some work to do to catch up to Paul, he believes it'd be fun to fight him.

For Morrison, his boxing debut was all about testing himself. He even quipped that he was able to do something the likes of Triple H, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns never could: win a real fight. But if he does get his fight with KSI, it's only ending one way. "He'll be up there looking at the lights. They'll give him the King Kong Bundy 100 count," Morrison declared.

