Rumor Killer On Possible WWE-WBD Relationship

Rumors recently floated that Warner Bros Discovery could be entertaining the idea of trying to bring WWE programming over to their networks, as WWE's media rights are set to expire in 2024, which would be a massive coup for the company that is already home to All Elite Wrestling.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there is very little substance to this rumor, stating that WWE has had no conversations regarding a move to WBD, despite having conversations with several potential suitors. Furthermore, according to the report, people at WBD have no intention of jettisoning AEW in favor of WWE. Quite the opposite, as WBD is reportedly set to significantly expand its relationship with AEW, in both financial compensation and content. The report says that the upcoming "AEW Collision," likely set to be a Saturday show that also comes with a possible brand split for the fledgling company, could be part of the content expansion, but that there also could be more content coming in the future.

The report substantiates Tony Khan's buoyant optimism about AEW's relationship with WBD, saying multiple times in the past how good the relationship is between the two entities. Khan has often stated that AEW is "one of the franchises [WBD is] excited about."

WWE has some help with their upcoming media rights negotiations, as the company recently merged with MMA franchise UFC under UFC's parent company Endeavor, which sees WWE merged with the combat powerhouse in a $21 billion deal that was announced just after WrestleMania 39.