Kimber Lee Reveals She's Still Technically Under Contract To Impact Wrestling

Things may not always be as they seem. Despite being removed from Impact Wrestling's roster on their official website, it appears that Kimber Lee is still contracted to the company.

Two years after her release from WWE in 2018, Kimber Lee signed a deal with Impact and started working with top talents such as Deonna Purazzo and Su Yung. However, when the "Undead Bride" got pregnant, her faction including Lee and Brandi Lauren was disbanded. While it was reported at the time that both wrestlers had left the company, the "Crown Jewel" denied these reports.

Now, in an interview with podcaster Piers Austin, she sets the record straight and clears up the whole situation. According to the former CHIKARA Grand Champion, she signed a three-year per-appearance contract. Though she's not currently active in the promotion, she is still technically signed and the company is just letting the contract run out. But if they decide to bring her in again before her deal expires, Lee would happily return.

"Impact was fantastic," she said. "They actually care about their talent. Not saying that other places don't, but they [really] care about their talent. They care about what we have to say and it really is a family. It was a great experience and I would absolutely love to go back if they ever would have me [again]."

Not only has Lee been away from televised wrestling since her last appearance on Impact, she generally wasn't very active in 2022. In addition to dealing with personal hardships, she's been recuperating from long-standing injuries that have accumulated throughout her career. Although, after a period of physical and emotional healing, the "Princess Who Saves Herself" is gearing up for a full-time return to the ring at some point soon.