James Gunn Can't Wait To Work With John Cena Again

Movie director and current co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn took to Twitter on Sunday to give a birthday shoutout to John Cena, who turned 46 years old. Gunn noted in his tweet that he wants to work with the WWE Superstar turned movie star again. Cena starred as Peacemaker in Gunn's 2021 comic book movie, "Suicide Squad." Due to the popularity of the character, Cena later got his own spinoff series on HBO Max.

"Happy Birthday, @johncena! One of the great joys of my life has been working with this man, a person of incredible talent, compassion, integrity and kindness. I love him to death and am counting the days until we work together again. Here he is killing it on the dance floor at our wedding with the Peacemaker dance," tweeted Gunn along with the below photos.

Cena has several upcoming movie projects, including "Fast X," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Barbie," "Ricky Stanicky," and the spy film "Argylle."

The 16-time world champion did take a slight break from his Hollywood career to have a feud with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The feud took them to WrestleMania 39, where Theory shockingly retained the United States Championship. The match had taken place during night two of WrestleMania 39 and it was the opening match. The last time that Cena had a WrestleMania match before his with Theory, was at WrestleMania 36. It was against Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match and Cena didn't get that win either.