Mercedes Mone Says AEW's Renegade Twins Would Be 'Perfect' For A Faction In Stardom

The Renegade Twins - Charlette and Robyn Renegade – have been building their reputation in various major promotions across North America, including All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and the National Wrestling Alliance. Mercedes Mone believes that the real-life twin sisters would be the perfect fit for a role on the other side of the globe. Responding to an image of the siblings posted on social media, the former IWGP Women's Champion wrote, "Perfect for my stardom faction." Reacting to Mone's tweet, The Renegade Twins replied with, "Wow... YES!! Let's do it."

Perfect for my stardom faction https://t.co/QAZ1YUVzgv — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 24, 2023

Before Mone lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM's All Star Grand Queendom event this past weekend, it was reported that the 31-year-old had extended her deal with Bushiroad, who are the owners of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM. Mone's initial deal with the Japanese entertainment company was due to expire on April 23, but it now appears that she could be set to start a faction in Japan if her recent tweet about The Renegade Twins is anything to go by. "The Mandalorian" star may disclose more details about her future plans next month, after revealing that she will be in attendance for NJPW's Resurgence show on May 21 in Long Beach, California.

The Renegade sisters, who were trained by QT Marshall, began their journey as a tag team in January 2020 for Georgia Premier Wrestling. After only three matches, the siblings were forced to put their careers on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The twins began performing individually on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" a few weeks after returning to the ring in April 2021. They would eventually start teaming up together in Tony Khan's promotion at the beginning of 2022. The Regenade Twins' most significant achievement to date came earlier this year when they briefly held the NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship in the NWA.