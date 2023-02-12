The Renegade Twins Win Major Tag Team Titles

The last two months have yielded some serious opportunities for The Renegade Twins, and now, their hard work has landed them major championship gold.

As they continued soaring on the independent wrestling scene, Charlette and Robyn Renegade elevated their stock even more with appearances in two major companies. In December, The Renegade Twins made their National Wrestling Alliance debut amidst the company's 2022 "Christmas Special." After trading wins with Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy), both teams were given a chance to claim the decisive victory, with their third encounter taking place last night at NWA's Nuff Said pay-per-view.

With the NWA Women's Tag Team Championships on the line, Pretty Empowered fought valiantly to defend them, but in the end, it was The Renegade Twins who emerged triumphant. As Envy attempted a high-spinning kick, Charlette ducked, reversing Envy into a roll-up to secure the three-count pinfall to win the titles for her team. The Renegade Twins now stand tall as the new NWA Women's Tag Team Champions, halting the Pretty Empowered's reign at 246 days.

Before their victory at Nuff Said, The Renegade Twins held tag team gold at Mission Pro Wrestling — as the company's inaugural champions — and Capital Championship Wrestling, where their reign lasted over a year before concluding in November 2022. Outside of the NWA, the sisters battled AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on the January 6 edition of "AEW Rampage," before returning to "Rampage" four weeks later in a contest against newly-minted villains, Saraya and Toni Storm.