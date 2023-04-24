Ric Flair Calls Vince McMahon 'My Hero,' Says He Doesn't Care About Allegations

Vince McMahon "retired" from WWE last summer amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The 77-year-old returned to the company as executive chairman earlier this year, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has now let it be known what he thinks of the longtime wrestling promoter.

"He's my hero," Flair on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "I judge people by how they treat me and he has treated me like... I've never had anyone treat me with more respect ever in this business. He's a great guy. I don't care what he does. He's my hero."

Flair is not the only high-profile pro wrestling personality to speak highly of McMahon following last summer's damning allegations, as John Cena recently disclosed that he loves McMahon and seemingly defended his friend by pointing out that "we all make mistakes."

McMahon returned to the public spotlight recently – while sporting a new mustache – during an interview following the announcement that WWE would be merging with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) under Ari Emanuel's Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. While participating in that sit-down discussion alongside Emanuel, McMahon explained that he had "made mistakes" in the past and that he's "owned up to every single one of them." Earlier this year, McMahon reportedly agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with Rita Chatterton; the former WWE referee had publicly accused McMahon of raping her in 1986.

