Tiffany Stratton Comments On Upcoming WWE Draft, Feels She Needs More Time In NXT

While it may not seem like it when you see her on television every week, Tiffany Stratton is rather humble when it comes to her wrestling abilities. Since her "NXT" debut in 2021, the WWE Universe has seen her learn quickly and adapt to the sport. Although, she knows that she still has a lot to learn. In an interview on "Busted Open," Stratton discussed her experiences in wrestling so far and what it has been like to learn at the WWE Performance Center. When asked about an area in her game that could use improvement, she was honest about what she's currently working on, while still displaying that signature confident sass that we've come to expect from the up-and-coming star.

"I think I have every single component that it takes to become a superstar," she said. "[But] I think I lack in the ring with my selling and my psychology. That's where I need to improve and quickly."

Stratton also shared that Shawn Michaels and Fit Finley have been particularly helpful recently. With their guidance and "Tiffany's Epiphanies," she feels that she's ready for her upcoming "NXT" Women's Championship match against Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez at Tuesday night's "NXT" Spring Breakin special. However, when it comes to the WWE Draft, Stratton would prefer to advance a little bit further in "NXT" before making that jump.

"I would like to stay in 'NXT' a little longer and hone in on my wrestling skills before getting called up," she said. "But if I do get called up, I'm ready. I will make the most of it. I will rise to the occasion and I will be ready."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.