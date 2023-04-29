Kurt Angle Claims He's Tried 'Many Times' To Get Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Whether it is Batista as Drax, John Cena as Peacemaker, or The Rock as Black Adam, professional wrestlers jumping into the superhero world is something that has become commonplace. But could an Olympic Gold medalist be the next to make the move?

"I've tried many times, it's not that easy," Kurt Angle said regarding being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on "The Kurt Angle Show."

The WWE Hall Of Famer may not have been in a movie since 2015, but he has plenty of credentials having appeared in the likes of "Pain & Gain," "Warrior," and "Sharknado 2: The Second One," amongst others. He also happens to have a family contact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jon Bernthal is his nephew-in-law. The popular actor, who will be portraying the character Punisher in the MCU, actually gave Angle the contact details of Kevin Feige, allowing Angle to speak directly to the President of Marvel Studios to plead his case.

"I ended up getting his [Feige's] contact information and I reached out to him and told him that I'd be interested in doing a Marvel movie," Angle said. "He actually responded to me but nothing ever came of it ... I talked to him, but unfortunately nothing has occurred since then."

While Angle has yet to get his big break in the MCU there are tons of still to be cast as the movies and Disney+ shows continue to be pumped out, so Angle could end up bringing his acting chops to that world yet.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.