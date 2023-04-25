Shane McMahon Shares Rehab Workout Video Following WWE WrestleMania Knee Injury

It's not leg day just yet for Shane McMahon, who is now three weeks post-operation following his untimely injury that occurred at WrestleMania 39. The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of himself and others including Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, physical therapist Luke Miller, and trainer Melvin Sanders hitting the weights while his left leg is still braced up.

McMahon made a surprise return to WWE during the second night of WWE's Hollywood extravaganza on April 2. He came out to face former tag team partner turned rival The Miz in an impromptu match. The bell rang and the action was quick, but McMahon tore his left quad in less than a minute when coming back down to the mat off of a leapfrog. Snoop Dogg was at ringside as everything played out and then entered the ring to punch Miz and deliver his own version of The People's Elbow to score the victory that was assumedly going to McMahon.

The former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion was quickly flown to Birmingham, Alabama, where he underwent surgery on his left knee. There was no official word on if McMahon was scheduled to make any more appearances following WrestleMania, however it could have marked his first storyline in two years since he lost a steel cage match against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. McMahon did enter the 2022 men's Royal Rumble in a surprise one-off appearance, but he reportedly ruffled some feathers backstage while also serving as a producer for the bout. Shane did not appear on WWE TV again while Vince was in charge of creative.