Booker T Says CM Punk Coming To WWE Raw Could Be 'His Brian Pillman Moment'

CM Punk's backstage visit to "WWE Raw" last month sparked a lot of conversation, thanks in large part due to his unexpected presence anywhere near a WWE show. Though wrestlers visiting backstage with a rival promotion to see friends is not at all out of the ordinary, a wrestler doing it in the middle of Punk's current situation isn't exactly the norm. So it's only natural for WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to then have a take on the matter, sharing his thoughts on his podcast "The Hall of Fame."

"That's something that him and Tony Khan should be talking about," said Booker T, "why was he at a WWE show [...] This might be his Brian Pillman moment, you know? 'I'm going to work the companies against each other.'"

At the height of his "Loose Cannon" persona in 1996, the late Brian Pillman made a concerted effort to generate enough interest between WWE and WCW to start a bidding war for his talents. It worked to the point that he did indeed have serious interest from both companies, even after being in a major car accident. However, Punk is not a free agent at the moment, and is in the process of returning to AEW as far as we know.

Booker also added that it would be a "character flaw" if Punk visited just to get thrown out of the building. However, reports indicate that he appeared cordial with those he interacted with, clearing the air with some, and left without incident when he was asked to do so. When a listener proposed that this could be one of those "controversy creates cash" situations to intentionally generate attention and buzz about Punk's whereabouts, Booker noted that not all talk is good with some leading to one's unemployment.