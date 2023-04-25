Footage Of 'Mermaid John Cena' In Barbie Movie Shown At CinemaCon

As the road to the dual releases of "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" on July 21 continues, fans of the Mattel icon have a new reason to be excited about Greta Gerwig's upcoming film. IGN is reporting that footage of "Barbie" was shown at CinemaCon and featured a "mermaid John Cena." Cena was initially announced on April 4 as the love interest of a character played by Dua Lipa, with confirmation then coming that Lipa's character was a mermaid. The news from CinemaCon appears to be the first confirmation that Cena will be a mermaid (merman?) as well.

Cena joins an already jam-packed cast that features Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Margot Robbie as the central Barbie, as well as Simu Liu of "Shang Chi & The Twelve Rings," plus "One Night In Miami's" Kingsley Ben-Adir, "Cheers" star Rhea Pearlman, and "Crystal Fairy & The Magic Cactus" star Michael Cera as Allen, Ken's friend.

Despite competing for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 39, Cena has been mainly a Hollywood figure for the past several years, recently making a huge splash in the DC film "The Suicide Squad" and its spinoff series "Peacemaker" in which Cena had a star-making turn as the titular anti-hero. His losing effort to Austin Theory at WrestleMania was Cena's last match in WWE since a tag match at the end of 2022. Cena isn't completely cut off from the wrestling world, as it was recently announced he will take part in a docuseries for Roku centered around some of WWE's new recruits.