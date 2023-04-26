New John Cena Film Vacation Friends 2 Premiering On Hulu In August

John Cena, who last featured in WWE at WrestleMania 39 where he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship, has been extremely busy with a number of Hollywood projects, including sequels to "The Fast and the Furious" and "Peacemaker." Another highly anticipated follow-up from him is the raunchy comedy "Vacation Friends," and Hulu has announced a release date for the upcoming film.

Along with the first look at the film, Hulu has stated that "Vacation Friends 2," starring Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner, will premiere on the service on August 25, 2023, and on Star+ and Disney+ in international markets.

Along with the returning stars for the sequel formerly known as "Honeymoon Friends," the cast will also feature Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector, and Steve Buscemi. Behind the scenes, Clay Tarver resumes his position in the director's chair and as a writer alongside Tom and Tim Mullen, and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who are known for writing "Horrible Bosses," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," among other things.

According to "Deadline," "Vacation Friends 2" will pick up a few months after the first film which ended with Cena and Hagner's characters, Ron and Kyla, getting married and having a baby. The sequel will see them reunite with Lil Rel Howery and Orji's Marcus and Emily as the newly-married couples embark on an all-expenses-paid vacation to a Caribbean resort, courtesy of a business deal that Marcus is trying to close for his construction company. But when Kyla's incarcerated father, played by Buscemi, is released from prison to join them, Marcus' plans and the whole vacation erupt into chaos.