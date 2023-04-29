Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo Discusses Plans After Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo currently reigns as the Impact Knockouts Champion, but the champ has some other dreams she'd like to fulfill. During a recent appearance on "Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz," Purrazzo discussed her long-term career aspirations beyond the wrestling ring.

When asked if she ever considered acting, like several of her peers, "The Virtuosa" revealed she had researched some acting classes, but right now, her priorities lie elsewhere.

"I'm eight weeks away from getting a college degree, so that was my first priority. I'm in college. I want to get this done. That's a bucket list thing for me, and then we'll kind of see [what happens then]," she explained. As Purrazzo mentioned, she will soon graduate with her Bachelor's degree in history. Besides that, she hopes to build upon the "Purrazzo" name in another capacity as well.

Last November, Purrazzo tied the knot with her long-time partner, Steve Maclin, who is now the Impact World Champion. As the two look toward their future, they have a specific goal in mind. "Other than wrestling, I want to be a mom one day and I just got married. So that is kind of far out in our future, but something we talk about," Purrazzo said. "We want to be parents and we want to start a family one day."

While Purrazzo continues evaluating her goals outside of the ring, she is thoroughly soaring inside of it. Earlier this month, Purrazzo knocked off Jordynne Grace to claim the vacant Knockouts Championship, beginning her third run with the title.