Deonna Purrazzo And Former WWE Star Get Married

"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo walked down a different kind of aisle this week.

On Thursday, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin officially tied the knot. The couple, who got engaged in February, finally celebrated their wedding on November 10 — Purrazzo wanted a fall wedding, as Maclin revealed in speaking with Sports Illustrated. In addition, the date happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which Maclin previously served.

The couple held their ceremony at the Hewitt Oaks in Bluffton, South Carolina, amidst rainfall from the approaching Hurricane Nicole. Purrazzo donned a white gown and Maclin a black tuxedo, while the guests in attendance sported raincoats and umbrellas as the official ceremony commenced outside. Several talents from the professional wrestling industry were in attendance for the occasion, including Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Britt Baker, Wendy Choo, Tasha Steelz, McKenzie Mitchell, and Zoe Lucas.

This morning, Purrazzo shared a photo of the happy married couple. "Good morning. Love, The Kupryks," she wrote via Twitter, referring to Maclin's (and now Purrazzo's) real surname.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the couple are set for their honeymoon soon. Accordingly, "The Virtuosa" will not appear at the upcoming Wrestlecade Convention in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was previously advertised for it, but informed the promotion of her impending honeymoon back in June. Purrazzo also appeared on this week's episode of "Impact Wrestling" alongside Green, her VXT tag team partner, who is leaving Impact and is possibly WWE-bound, and who told Purrazzo in her final segment that she was "going home."