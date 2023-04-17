Deonna Purrazzo Wins Vacant Impact Knockouts Title In Rebellion Main Event

Last night, Impact Wrestling held its Rebellion pay-per-view, with new men's and women's world champions being crowned due to injury vacancies. The show's main event saw former Knockouts World Champions Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace clash with the title on the line, and it was Purrazzo who would walk away from the bout victorious.

This is Purrazzo's third reign with the title, after first winning the Impact Knockouts World Championship in a match against Grace at Slammiversary 2020. Though fellow Impact star Su Yung defeated Purrazzo for the title in October of that year, Purrazzo won it back the following month, holding the championship for nearly a year before losing to Mickie James at Bound for Glory 2021.

James then held the title until losing to Tasha Steelz in March of last year, and she would go on to regain the championship this past January at Hard to Kill. After recently suffering an injury, James was forced to relinquish the title, leading to the match between Purrazzo and Grace for the vacated championship. Having now regained the Impact Knockouts World Championship, it's not yet known what opponent is up next for Purrazzo. Impact's next major event is Under Siege, taking place on May 26 in London, Ontario, Canada, and Purrazzo will almost certainly defend her title there.

As for Grace, her future status with Impact Wrestling is up in the air, as her contract is reportedly set to expire sometime soon (via Fightful Select). While Grace could always re-sign with the promotion, she'll likely have a number of other options at her disposal and could wind up in another company in the weeks and months ahead.