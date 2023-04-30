Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon's Brilliance Is As A Promoter, Not As A Creative Mind

Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon spent years attempting to outdo each other in the Monday Night War, and in the end, it was WWE that won out. Despite that, Bischoff recently said on "83 Weeks," "I don't think Vince McMahon is nearly as creative as he had the reputation of being at that time. I think Vince McMahon's brilliance, and I do think he's brilliant by the way, is not so much in his creative as in his overall vision, instinct for branding and promotion. I don't think I've ever met anybody that comes close to Vince McMahon in that regard. Creatively speaking, not so much."

McMahon was often credited for a lot of WWE's ideas, and Bischoff pointed out that even though some were his, it often wasn't known who the author of specific ideas were, something that Bischoff thought was a good move. However, McMahon's creative ability has been brought up a lot lately due to the reports that he is once again making changes to WWE programming, despite Triple H being WWE's Chief Content Officer.

"Doesn't mean he didn't have some great ideas, he had some s**t bombs too as we all have," Bischoff said. "But I think Vince ended up with the reputation for being a creative genius, that was the term you'd hear a lot from talent, 'Oh he's a creative genius,' he's more of a business and strategic genius than he was a creative one in my opinion."

